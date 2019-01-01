Normalisation committee denies extending Appiah's contract

The interim body managing football in the country has rejected reports that the Black Stars coach has extended his contract

Ghana football's Normalisation Committee communications director Dan Kweku Yeboah has refuted reports that Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah had been handed a two-year contract extension.

The 58-year-old has three months left on his current deal signed in 2017 and with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June, reports suggested that he had been given a renewal.

Appiah was spotted with Youth and Sports minister Isaac Asiamah and chairman of the Normalisation Committee Dr. Kofi Amoah recently which probably fuelled the reports.

"Kwesi Appiah hasn't signed any contract extension as speculated by the media, " Appiah told Success FM.

"Of course, negotiations are ongoing between himself, government and the Normalisation Committee which makes it possible that he may be given a new contract but as we are speaking there is no official contract we have handed him," he added.

Yeboah also revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports have started laying down plans to help the Black Stars win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"The minister is working on several things for the Black Stars including how they can fare well at the Afcon," he said.

"We want to win the trophy so we have to prepare adequately before we can realise this dream," he added.

Ghana, who have already qualified for the tournament, will host Kenya in the last game of the qualifiers in March.