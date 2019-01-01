Normalisation Committee chief Amoah excited by Ghana Extraordinary Congress' breakthrough

The head of the interim governing body talks about Thursday's successful meeting in Accra

Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee chairman Kofi Amoah is delighted by Thursday's Meeting of the Extraordinary Congress which marked a significant move towards the restoration of normalcy to the nation's sport.

With the event, the West Africans have inched a step closer to resuming regular football activities as it paves the way for an electoral congress to select a new GFA leadership and subsequent return of the local league.

Domestic football has taken a backseat since an Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative documentary exposed bribery and corruption activities in the GFA in June 2018, causing an overhaul of the body and pulling the plug on major local football events such as the Premier League and the .

"This is a landmark breakthrough and we must applaud [Ghana] president [Nana] Akufo-Addo, [Fifa] president [Gianni] Infantino, [Fifa secretary general] Madam Fatma Samoura and [Caf] President Ahmed Ahmed for this historic and landmark bridge that will create Fifa and the independent state's crossover legislation for exorcising malfeasance from football," Amoah said at the meeting, as reported by the FA's official website.

"Its implementation and application architecture is now under consideration and development by Fifa and the Government of Ghana lawyers.

"It is also important for this Congress to embrace this new landmark opening that should help focus our energies more on football development and less on the discussion of football politics and issues of bad governance."

Article continues below

Thursday's meeting was to mainly review and adopt new GFA statutes as well as regulations on elections to pave way for an electoral congress.

The Normalisation Committee is imminently expected to announce dates of events in the electoral roadmap.

The unit has been in charge of the administration of football in Ghana since September last year.