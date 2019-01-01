Nordsjaelland coach hails Ghanaian teenager Atanga for 'great start' to Danish league

Flemming Pedersen shares his thoughts on the youngster's early good showing in the Superliga

Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pedersen is delighted by the early showing of Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga in the Danish top-flight.

It has been a flying start to the Superliga for the attacker, who has scored in all three of the club's league games played so far.

Remarkably, the winger has only just started playing senior football, having spent the past seasons in the youth ranks.

“It’s a great start for Isaac," Pedersen stated after watching the Ghanaian score in Sunday's 2-0 win over Esbjerg, according to BT.

"We knew well that with his speed and understanding of the game he would create problems for opponents.

“But it is far beyond expectation that he has scored a goal in each of the first three matches. And he should have even netted a brace against Ebsjerg.

“He has really come up with many chances in the first three games, and no one will have doubted if he had even scored six goals at this time."

For Atanga, who just turned 19 on Monday, this is just the beginning.

“The sale of Andreas [Skov Olsen] has left a big hole in the team, which we must try to fill out together. I will do what I can to contribute to it,” said the U20 man.

“I think I’m a goal scorer, but I can also set up goals. I did a lot with the U19s last season and I am looking forward to getting my first assist in the first team.

"I believe I can continue to score more goals. I missed a great chance against Esbjerg to score a brace but I look forward to my next chances and making a better decision.

“It was really good for me with a year more in the U19 team because I learnt a lot about the style of play of the club and it has made my transition into the first team easy."

Atanga will hope to continue his fine form with another strike when Nordsjaelland visit Randers on Sunday.

