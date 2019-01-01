Noonan leaves Hearts of Oak as Moore takes over as new CEO

The Phobians have confirmed parting ways with the American who assumed duty in March last year

Frederick Moore has replaced Mark Noonan as chief executive officer of Ghanaian giants , the club have announced.

The news comes after several weeks of media speculations surrounding the future of the American.

According to a statement, Noonan "terminated his contract with the club due to personal family reasons and frustrations over the suspension of competitive football in for almost a year".

"This is an excruciatingly difficult decision to make and one that I did not take lightly," said Noonan.

"I want to go on record as saying how grateful I am to you [board chairman Togbe Afede XIV] personally for the opportunity to lead this club."

Noonan was officially handed the Hearts of Oak top job in March last year, signing a three-year deal.

During his time, the Accra-based side permanently moved their training activities from the ATTC School Park and the Legon Park at the University of Ghana, which had hosted the club for years, to their own Pobiman facility last July.

In November, the club announced a change to its logo in a move aimed at “modernising the look and feel of the brand to keep pace and maintain relevance", shortly before announcing a three-year partnership with English kit manufacturers Umbro.

Noonan was also a member of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee's ad-hoc Technical and Development Committee.

New CEO, Moore is expected to begin his reign on Monday.