Non-League Marine host Spurs, Liverpool visit Villa in FA Cup third round

Joe Wright
Last updated
The lower-league club will play the Premier League leaders after winning their second-round tie

Tottenham will take on non-league Marine in the third round of the FA Cup as the draw was completed on Monday.

Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders will face the eighth-tier club after their second-round victory over Havant & Waterlooville.

A total of twenty Premier League teams and 24 Championship teams will enter the competition during this round, joining the 20 winners from the second round. to play 32 fixtures.

    One of the more interesting fixtures of those 32 involves Liverpool, who will travel to Aston Villa, where they lost 7-2 in the Premier League this season.

    Holders Arsenal also face Premier League opposition, meanwhile, as Mikel Arteta's side will host Newcastle.

    Manchester United and Manchester City have home games against Championship clubs, with the Red Devils hosting Watford and Pep Guardiola's team playing Birmingham City.

    Chelsea are at home to League Two side Morecambe, Leeds United head to Crawley Town and fifth-tier side Stockport County will host West Ham.

    The matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of January 9 and 10. Due to the impact on the schedule of the coronavirus pandemic, extra time and penalties will be used to settle any ties that are level after 90 minutes, with the traditional replays scrapped.

    The final is due to take place on May 15.

    FA Cup third-round draw:

    Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
    Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
    Chorley v Derby County
    Marine v Tottenham
    Wolves v Crystal Palace
    Stockport County v West Ham
    Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth
    Manchester United v Watford
    Stevenage v Swansea City
    Everton v Rotherham United
    Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
    Arsenal v Newcastle United
    Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
    Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
    Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
    Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
    Stoke City v Leicester City
    Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
    Crawley Town v Leeds United
    Burnley v MK Dons
    Bristol City v Portsmouth
    QPR v Fulham
    Aston Villa v Liverpool
    Brentford v Middlesbrough
    Manchester City v Birmingham City
    Luton Town v Reading
    Chelsea v Morecambe
    Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
    Norwich City v Coventry City
    Blackpool v West Brom
    Newport County v Brighton and Hove Albion
    Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

