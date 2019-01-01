‘No signings and losing Hazard was hard for Chelsea’ – Alonso pleased to see youngsters thriving

The Spanish defender is one of the more experienced heads to have seen regular game time this season, with Frank Lampard putting trust in youth

Marcos Alonso admits have endured a “hard time” after being stung with a transfer ban, but is delighted to see exciting young stars leading them towards a brighter future.

Fears were raised at Stamford Bridge over the summer when Maurizio Sarri headed for the exits a two-window embargo imposed by FIFA took hold.

Club legend Frank Lampard has, however, helped to life spirits and raise expectations once more.

The Blues icon was handed the managerial reins despite being a relative rookie in coaching circles, with just one season of Championship experience under his belt at Derby.

He has favoured a different approach, with the inability to bring in reinforcements allowing him to bring through academy graduates who have previously seen their paths blocked.

Spanish defender Alonso is among the more experienced heads to have seen regular game time, but the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have thrived with added responsibility.

“There are many new players who have had their chance and are showing their value,” Alonso told the club’s official website.

“They are doing very well. They have brought very good energy to the team, and that mix with the experience that the older players have, the balance in the team is going really well and we are all enjoying the moment.

“For the other players who have been here for a long time, it’s also good to keep demonstrating the level of play we are.

“It’s obviously a hard time when you cannot make signings and you lose good players, but the players here are showing we have the quality to do great things.”

Alonso still has an important part to play for Chelsea, as he competes with Emerson for a left-back berth, with the 28-year-old having recorded more Premier League goals (17) across his time at Stamford Bridge than any other.

Article continues below

He added on his input in the final third: “It’s not my main focus but of course it’s good to help the team with goals and assists. I feel good when it happens, but I know my main focus is to defend and I love that.

“To win games sometimes I need to get more in attack, and sometimes I need to defend more, but the main thing is to focus on getting the three points every game, and I will manage when to go forward more and when to help the team in defence.”

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday away at , with Lampard’s side looking to cement a standing inside the top four.