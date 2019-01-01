No sign of Thomas Partey as Atletico Madrid lose to Real Sociedad

The Ghana international was missing from the Los Rojiblancos squad that succumbed to their Basque opponents

Thomas Partey was not part of the contingent that travelled to the Anoeta to face in on Saturday evening.

The 26-year old midfielder came off the bench to score the winning goal in Atleti’s 3-2 victory at home to Eibar last time out.

Article continues below

He was totally left out of the team this time, and the Spanish capital club had no answers to their hosts who scored twice in the space of three minutes in the second half through loanee, Martin Odegaard, and former left-back, Nacho Monreal.

⏱ 97' [ 2-0 ] FT at Reale Arena. Atleti handed first defeat of the season.



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti

⚽ #RealSociedadAtleti pic.twitter.com/ENdWqmBx6E — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 14, 2019

The result has ended Atletico’s 100% record, but they still maintain top spot on the La Liga standings for the time being.

Their next league opponents are at home, but they will first be in action in the Uefa on Wednesday, facing in Group D, at the Wanda Metropolitano.