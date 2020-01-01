Coronavirus: No rest for PDRM men, despite Super League suspension

Not all Malaysian professional footballers are safe and sound at home with their family during the ongoing movement control order.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

While most Malaysian professional footballers, just like most Malaysians, are safe and sound at home with their family during the ongoing movement control order in the country, there are still those whose activities are still taking place.

One of them is defender Hariz Irffan Nazri, who plays for outfit PDRM FA. On top of playing for the police side, the 24-year is also a police officer, one of the many active uniformed members on their roster.

While the competitions have been suspended and the confinement order is in effect, Hariz has been concentrating on his police duties, helping enforce movement restriction among the populace.

In an interview with the Malaysian Football League (MFL), he briefly described his current routine as a traffic police officer tasked with helping man road blocks.

"It's tough to get enough rest these days, when I get home I'll eat quickly, shower and go straight to bed, before heading to work the following day. Sometimes my shift is for 24 hours and sometimes it's 12; my working hours aren't fixed.

"We hear all sorts of excuses at road blocks [from those who refuse to stay at home], some of them don't even make sense, but we have to be strict because it's a matter of everyone's safety.

"I ask that everyone prays for the best because I can't wait to return to the pitch with the team," said Hariz.

Hariz Irffan. Photo from MFL

His experience is almost similar to that of his teammate and fellow police officer, Safiee Ahmad.

"I have been tasked in and around , and this is the first time I'm seeing the capital not as busy as usual, although there are still those who are defying the movement restriction order.

"We are more exposed to danger, but we have a responsibility before we can return to action on the pitch," noted the defender.

The Cops are currently in bottom place in the standings, with one draw and three defeats before the league was suspended earlier this month.

