No reason for Germany to drop Bayern's Neuer for Barca's Ter Stegen - Kahn

The former Bundesliga and Champions League-winning goalkeeper also backed Schalke's Alexander Nubel as a future successor of the pair

Legendary former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn says he doesn’t think there is any reason for Joachim Low to drop Manuel Neuer for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The goalkeeper has been vocal in his disappointment at being a perennial second choice at international level, with ’s Neuer having largely held onto the number one shirt since his international debut in 2009.

Ter Stegen’s excellence for Barca means there is generally plenty of sympathy for his calls to be given more of a chance – though Bayern have threatened recriminations against the national team if Neuer were to be dropped.

“The goalkeeping question is well known, because in Germany we are always well-stocked in this position,” Kahn said in an interview with Kicker.

“Ter Stegen is within his rights to talk about wanting to play, but I currently see no reason to change goalkeepers.”

At 33, Neuer is six years Ter Stegen’s elder, and his injury problems in recent years have led some to suggest he is unlikely to ever reclaim his previously widely-accepted title as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Ter Stegen may well fancy his chances of stepping into Neuer’s place in the coming years, but both Germany and Bayern are thought to already have a long-term replacement lined up in ’s Alexander Nubel.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move for some time, and has already assumed the captaincy of David Wagner’s side thanks to his impressive club form. With Neuer also having joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011, he seems a tailor-made replacement.

“His development has been very fast and impressive,” Kahn said of Nubel.

“Not only has he delivered top performances at Schalke, but he is already now captain at the age of 23.

“I think it’s important at a young age to learn what it means to take on that sort of responsibility, and to both maintain performances and take on the captaincy is a real challenge for a young player.

“He has the quality and perspective, but at the moment we have an absolutely top-class goalkeeper with the experienced Manuel Neuer, and with Marc-Andre ter Stegen also a quality goalkeeper who performs excellently at Barcelona.”