No problem with Asante Kotoko having three competing Ghana national team goalkeepers - Bonney

Former Porcupine Warriors defender Christopher Bonney shares his thoughts on the battle for the club's no.1 position

Former defender Christopher Bonney has no concerns about three goalkeepers presently fighting it out for the club's no.1 spot.

The Porcupine Warriors recently announced the acquisition of former -based goalkeeper Razak Abalora, who joined the club a day after making his international debut for Ghana in a friendly fixture against earlier this month.

The ex-Wafa shot-stopper joins up with Kotoko captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan, who represented the Black Stars at the 2019 (Afcon) in and Kwame Baah, who impressed for the Black Meteors at the 2019 U23 Afcon and has sensationally taken over the club's no.1 spot from captain Annan in a running episode.

Ghana U20 goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is technically still in the contest for Kotoko's goalkeeping spot despite being highly reported to be on his way out of the club on loan.

There have been concerns the fight for top spot between the goalkeepers could lead to negative competition or thwart the development of the second and third choice shot-stoppers.

"I have heard people expressing worries about my former club keeping three national goalkeepers but I don’t think it is a problem at all because this is not the first time Kotoko have three goalkeepers who are actively involved in their various national teams," Bonney told Onua FM.

“During my time at Kotoko the late Soulama [Abdoulaye] was the no.1 goalkeeper for Burkina Faso while [Isaac] Amoako and [Joseph] Addo were also local Black Stars [home-based Ghana B side] keepers so I don’t see anything wrong with the team having three national goalkeepers."

Before Kotoko signed Abalora, there have been rumours of tension between Annan and Baah over the choice of the latter over the former who lost his position after a brief time away to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

The signing of Abalora has only reportedly heightened situations.

Recently, Annan called out head coach Maxwell Konadu over his relegation to the bench in a media interview.

"If you want to talk about five of the best coaches in Ghana, Maxwell Konadu will fall in there," former head coach Prince Owusu told Citisports on Konadu.

“So if he gets a job at Kotoko to coach, definitely he can take the pressure.

“He will do his best and his best will be enough for the Asante Kotoko fans.”

Kotoko are preparing for their campaigns in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League ( ) and Caf .