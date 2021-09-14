'No one will want you with this performance' - Galatasaray's Terim to Mohamed

The forward has managed just one assist in the nine matches he has played for the club in all competitions

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim has criticised Mostafa Mohamed's performance for the team, stating it will warrant him a return to Zamalek.

The Pharaoh attacker is playing for the Turkish heavyweights on loan from Zamalek but has so far failed to impress. The latest assignment for him was on Sunday when his team threw a two-goal lead against Trabzonspor to draw 2-2.

The forward has managed just one assist in the nine matches he has played for the club in all competitions as the team has struggled to cope with the exit of Henry Onyekuru and Radamel Falcao.

"If you want to play in France or the Premier League, you must do what I tell you," Terim told Mohamed as quoted by MyNet.

"Otherwise, the team you will leave [for] from here will be Zamalek. No one will want you with this performance. If you don't recover, you will play for Zamalek next season."

This season, Galatasaray have been knocked out of the Champions League and have eight points from a possible 12 in the league after two wins and as many draws.

Meanwhile, Morocco international Hamza Mendyl was on target as Gaziantep claimed a 2-0 win in the Turkish top-tier at home against Antalyaspor.

GFK had not collected a win since the league began, and had initially collected a draw and two losses. It explains why the Monday night game was vital for them, and playing at home was a massive advantage.

The first 45 minutes were a struggle for both teams owing to a failure to take the limited chances created. The defenders cleared the danger very well when tested.

After the pause, the hosts made some changes, Joao Figueiredo giving way to Nouha Dicko as the technical bench tried to make amends.

The change paid dividends in the 54th minute as the visitors conceded a penalty in the 54th minute. Muhammet Demir stepped up, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and getting the vital opening goal.

It seemed the match would be won by a solitary goal, but in the ninth minute of added time, Mendyl connected with a Dogan Erdogan pass to ensure the team secured their first win of the campaign.