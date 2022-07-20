No one is ready to fill Jele's shoes at Orlando Pirates, but I would go for Ofori - Mayoyo

Ayobayo tipped the Ghana international for the club captaincy, even though, he has his reservations about the 28-year-old

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo believes it will be difficult for the club to choose who will replace Happy Jele.

The Buccaneers recently parted ways with their captain Jele as the veteran defender ended his 16-year stint with the Soweto giants.

Thulani Hlatshwayo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza who served as Jele's deputies have also left the club since the end of the 2021-22 season.

“From Happy, if you look around who got many years around in the club and it looks like no one is ready,” Mayoyo told Sowetan.

“For me, it is not going to be easy to point out an individual. Being a captain you have to possess some leadership qualities. It is not a matter of how long you've been there. You must have the ability to lead.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t see anybody especially after losing Happy and the other players that we have lost like Nyauza and others who were showing some leadership qualities. It’s not going to be easy, to be honest.”

Some Bucs fans have stated that Richard Ofori, Olisa Ndah or Thembinkosi Lorch are capable of leading the team following Jele's departure.

Mayoyo, who was a crowd favourite during his time with Pirates in the late 1980s and early 1990s, tipped Ofori to be handed the captain's armband, but the man nicknamed Ayobayo concedes that the goalkeeper is still fairly new at the club.

“We still need people who are going to understand the culture at Pirates. You just don’t lead the team on the field, you lead the nation then that person must possess leadership," the retired keeper said.

"It will be easy for me to go for Ofori, but he is still a new player at Pirates and he has not yet established himself. There is a glimpse of leadership in terms of the fighting spirit and the eagerness of doing well.

"If you go for a Lorch, you will only do so because of the years he has spent in the club, but nothing is showing that he's got those guts of pushing the boys."

Ofori, who joined Bucs in 2020, captained Maritzburg United a few times and he was appointed Ghana deputy captain two years ago by then-Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor.