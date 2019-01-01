No Ibra answers! Pulisic hilariously ducks comparing himself and Lozano

The Chelsea winger was asked who was better between him and the Mexican star and managed to earn some laughs while dodging the question

Christian Pulisic is learning how to deal with the media, but he's not taking his lessons from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The winger, who is in camp with the U.S. national team ahead of a pair of friendlies against and , is the clear star man for his country.

His move to join the Blues only heightened expectations on the 20-year-old, who came up short as a teenager in trying to help his nation reach the World Cup in , but came out of the doomed qualifying campaign as the next great hope for the USA.

Mexico has its own version of Pulisic in the form of Hirving Lozano, who made his own big move to a top European club this summer, joining up with power in a €42 million (£38.5m/$47m) deal.

It's only natural that the two would draw comparisons with each other as the heated rivals and neighbors prepare to face off on Friday.

But Pulisic was in no mood to make a sweeping declaration like the one LA Galaxy star Ibrahimovic made about him and Los Angeles FC rival Carlos Vela earlier in the year.

"I'm not going to give you an Ibra answer," Pulisic told reporters, drawing a round of laughs, when asked who was better between him and Lozano.

"It's tough," he continued. "I'm not like that, but obviously I'm very confident in myself."

While Pulisic wasn't ready to speak out about Lozano, he was very open about his move to Chelsea and how he feels it's going since joining the Premier League side.

“It’s everything I hoped it would be and more,”​ he said of the move. “The speed, it’s very intense. The games are very intense. Every single game I’ve played so far has had a new challenge.”

The winger was also quick to praise manager Frank Lampard's impact since he arrived at the club, claiming that the club legend has helped him settle in.

As for what he's learned since moving to Chelsea, the former star says he's had to adjust to picking up more of the defensive slack.

"Learning to help more with the defensive side of things has been a really good challenge for me,” he said.

U.S. national team boss Gregg Berhalter will be happy to hear that with the likes of Lozano and a star-studded Uruguay side on tap over the course of the next week.