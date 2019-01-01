No Ghanaian contestants for 2018 Caf Awards Gala

Ghanaians have no chance of winning a prize at the January 8 gathering as they have no representation in the final lists of award nominees

There will be no Ghanaian contestants at the 2018 Caf Awards Gala as the last two surviving candidates Elizabeth Addo and Mukarama Abdulai failed to make the final three nominees for the Women's Player of the Year gong.

The duo were the carriers of Ghana's only hope of picking up an award at the January 8 event scheduled for Dakar, Senegal, having successfully moved from the initial shortlist of 15 players to a pruned roster of 11 women announced in December.

South Africa striker Thembi Kgatlana - who won both the top scorer and best player awards at the recent Africa Women Cup of Nations - and the Nigeria duo of Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega are the final three nominees for the Women's Player of the Year honour.

Ghana had a total of five candidates in the initial list of category nominees announced in November.

The only Ghanaian on the preliminary 34-man roster unveiled for the African Player of the Year award (men's division), Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey was a conspicuous absentee when the list was whittled down to 10. Reigning award winner Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool is in the running for a second successive honour, with competition from club mate and Senegal attacker Sadio Mane and Gabon and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamey

In the women's division, Addo and Abdulai were not the only Ghanaians shortlisted as Djurgardens attacker Portia Boakye also made the preliminary 15-woman shortlist. She, however, fell off when the list was reduced to 11 candidates.

Ghana's senior women's side, the Black Queens, initially made the shortlist for the Women's National Team of the Year prize but went missing when the list was sliced down to three last month. Africa champions Nigeria, runners-up South Africa and bronze medalists Cameroon make up the final list.