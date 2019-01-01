No Ghanaian club can win Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup now - Amoakoh

The Asante Kotoko CEO shares his thoughts on the current state of club football in the West African nation

CEO George Amoakoh believes Ghanaian clubs are presently far from being mentioned among the elite clubs on the continent.

While the quality of the domestic league has been criticised, the performance of Ghanaian clubs in continental competitions in recent times has left much to be desired.

"Other African clubs are miles ahead of us," Amoakoh told Asempa FM.

"We need to work hard to bridge the gap as it is possible to catch up.

"As we speak now no club in can win the CAF Confederations or Champions league.

"Ghanaian clubs have a long way to go. We need to do a lot to meet the standard out there."

The poor performance of Ghanaian clubs in continental champions has led to a reduction in the nation's representation allocations from two to one each for the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup.

The last Ghanaian title victory in an African club competition came in 2004 when beat arch-rivals Kotoko in the final of the Confederation Cup.

This season, Kotoko and , who represented Ghana in the international championships, failed to reach the group stage.

