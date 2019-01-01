'No big name could've bettered Solskjaer' - Man Utd boss has done 'frighteningly well', says Sharpe

The ex-Red Devils winger has hailed the impact made by an interim boss who has delivered a dramatic upturn in fortune since succeeding Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done “frighteningly well” at Manchester United, says Lee Sharpe, with a familiar face proving to be a better choice than some of the “bigger names” that have been mentioned.

A Treble-winning hero of the club’s past was welcomed back to Old Trafford in December as Jose Mourinho was ushered through the exits.

He was charged with the task of salvaging a season in danger of collapse, with the Red Devils slipping away from the Premier League’s top four as so-called star turns badly underperformed.

Solskjaer has helped to bring about a reversal in form for the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while also overseeing an 11-game unbeaten run that has delivered 10 wins.

United have moved back into the Champions League places on that back of that surge, while the first leg of a heavyweight European clash with Paris Saint-Germain is set to be taken in on Tuesday evening.

Sharpe believes Solskjaer’s side will enter that game full of confidence as nobody could have done a better job than the man currently in interim charge, with the ex-Red Devils winger telling talkSPORT: “Ole has done frighteningly well.

“They were talking about bigger names and more experienced coaches, but I don’t think anybody could have come in and done any better.

“He’s been absolutely phenomenal. He’s done exactly what was needed. The club needed a breath of fresh air, needed someone to give the players a big cuddle, tell them they are good players, make them happy and make them play with a smile on their faces and that’s exactly what he has done.

“The forward players at the club are immensely talented and if you give them a bit of a free rein and a bit of organisation they’ll score goals and win you games.

“With the way he’s started, it would be very difficult not to give it to him. I don’t see anybody else you could bring in.

“He knows the club inside out. Somebody else would have to be given time to settle in and understand the club and get their message across to the players – but he’s already done that.

“I don’t think you could pick anybody better for the job.”

No decision has been made as yet regarding Solskjaer’s future, with talk of interest in the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane refusing to go away, but extending a run in continental competition while cementing a top-four standing domestically will put the current man at the helm in a commanding position to land a permanent post.