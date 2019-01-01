No assurance for Ghana-target Jung on Hamburg injury return

Club boss Hannes Wolf is unwilling to guarantee the 24-year-old a first XI position after a long spell in the treatment room

Gideon Jung faces a battle to reclaim a regular spot in Hamburg's starting set-up following his return from a long-term injury.

After damaging his cartilage in pre-season in July, the utility man, who can play in central defence or midfield, resumed full training with the first team on Saturday, just in time for the second round of Bundesliga 2.

He was a regular starter as the Red Shorts got relegated from the topflight last season, making 30 appearances involving 29 starts. But with the club hitting top performance this season in his absence to top of the league table, there is uncertainty about his specific involvement on his return.

"Everyone should show up, everyone has the chance to play," Hamburg manager Hannes Wolf told Hamburger Morgenpost.

"He [Jung] will play where he can help us the most.

"The nice thing is that he can play both equally, but I do not want to commit myself.

"We will get an idea from our test matches [ahead of the commencement of the second round of the league]."

Jung also said of his comeback: "The first training of the year is always something special. I'm glad that I can play again and prove myself."

The utility man began special training in November but had to wait until Saturday to start full training with the first team.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Dusseldorf, he remains eligible to represent Ghana at senior level, having played for his country of birth at youth level.

Last year, he revealed being contacted by the Ghana Football Association over a possible switch of international allegiance.

