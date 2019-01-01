No Africa Cup of Nations for Kevin-Prince Boateng - Ghana coach Appiah

The Black Stars boss talks about the possibility of the Barcelona star playing at the the continental championship in Egypt

coach James Kwesi Appiah has ruled out the possibility of suspended striker Kevin-Prince Boateng representing the Black Stars at the upcoming in in June/July.

The German-born has been out of the national team since coping an indefinite ban during the 2014 Fifa World Cup for verbally assaulting the coach during a training session.

Appiah had earlier said his doors were open to the 32-year-old ahead of the continental showpiece should he satisfy a condition imposed by the Ghana Football Association to officially apologise for his actions, following the work of a Commission of Enquiry set up by the Ghanaian government to investigate matters relating to the Black Stars' disgraceful participation at the global gathering.

“In his case, it has got to do with the white paper of the Dzamefe Commission," Appiah said. "There was an issue that Sulley and Kevin should apologise to the nation before they can be invited into the national team.

"I said that he is a good player [and opened the door for his possible recall] because when I took over, he was playing for [regularly].

"Then I said if he takes the step [to apologise], then I will have the opportunity to invite him then he will play for all Ghanaians to assess if he can be of help to us.

"But if that [apology] is not done and we’ve finished playing all our games before the Afcon then it will be difficult to give him a call-up.

"So that’s the situation now."

Article continues below

Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father in Berlin, Boateng switched international allegiance to represent the Black Stars at a senior level in 2010 after representing the European nation's youth outfit.

The 2014 World Cup aside, the former star represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in .

He has 15 caps and two goals for the four-time African champions.

