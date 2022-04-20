Nketiah matches Van Persie as Arsenal brush aside Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah has become the first Arsenal player to score twice against Chelsea since Robin Van Persie in October 2011.

The former England youth international of Ghanaian descent scored in each half to help Mikel Arteta’s men defeat the Blues 4-2 in Wednesday’s Premier League cracker at Stamford Bridge.

In the process, the 22-year-old achieved a feat accomplished by the former Gunners striker eleven years ago.

Nketiah scored his first EPL goals in over a year – since an injury-time equaliser v Fulham in April 2021 – whilst also netting his very first brace in the top flight. He is the first Arsenal man to score twice vs Chelsea since Van Persie in October 2011, when he scored a treble. pic.twitter.com/d2AgbSy25A — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 20, 2022

In the game in question, the ex-Netherlands international found the net on three occasions as Arsenal destroyed Chelsea 5-3 in a league encounter on October 29.

Featuring in his 15th game of the 2021-22 campaign, Nketiah was saddled with the responsibility of getting the goals as the North London side looked to end their three-game losing streak (against Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton).

With just 13 minutes into the six-goal thriller, the former Leeds United forward put the visitors ahead.

Nuno Tavares got Arsenal upfield with a long pass, but a horrible mistake from Andreas Christensen saw him mishit back to Edouard Mendy. Nketiah was just behind him and he latched onto the loose ball, skipping past the challenge from Malang Sarr, before coolly slotting it past the outrushing Senegalese goalkeeper.

It was his first English topflight goal in over a year - since an injury-time equaliser against Fulham on April 18, 2021.

That lead lasted for just four minutes as Timo Werner levelled matters after was set up by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. In the 27th minute, Emile Smith-Rowe restored the advantage before Cesar Azpilicueta ensured that the first 45 minutes ended 2-2 with his equaliser.

Nketiah completed his double three minutes before the hour mark to net his first brace in the history of the tournament.

“We robbed ourselves of the chance to have six minutes maybe for the equaliser,” a disappointed Tuchel told the media.

“There is nothing more to analyse. We proved in the last three matches and thought we learned our lessons from Brentford and Real Madrid but obviously not.”

Thanks to this result, Arsenal stay in the fifth position having garnered 57 points from 32 matches, although they are only behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Arteta’s men welcome Manchester United to the Emirates on Saturday, while Chelsea would be aiming to return to winning ways against West Ham United.