Nkana FC vs Asante Kotoko: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With each of the teams in Group C holding on to 3 points after two rounds of games, an away exploit could be the answer to stick out

Asante Kotoko will play their second away fixture of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage against Nkana FC of Zambia on Sunday.

Both teams boast of three points like each of the other two members of Group C. Kotoko defeated Nkana's country rivals Zesco United 2-1 while Nkana humbled Al Hilal 1-0.

The Porcupine Warriors occupy the third spot of the group, ahead of Nkana who sit at the bottom.

Kotoko's coach Akonnor is hoping to pull off a shock outcome from the away encounter. He says a draw would be satisfactory too, but the hosts are eyeing two wins on the bounce and wouldn't dare throwing away their home advantage.

Game Nkana FC v Asante Kotoko Date Sunday, February 24 Time 16:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on TV on GBC in . You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com GBC (Sports Plus)

Squads & Team

Reports say Nkana are expected to welcome back striker Ronald Kampamba, who has been cleared to face Kotoko after some time in the treatment room.

Possible Nkana starting XI: Chibwe, Nyondo, Ramadhani, Zulu, Otieno, Malambo, Mulenda, Ngulube, Bwalya, Kampamba, Mbewe.

Richard Senanu is out of contention for a playing spot in Sunday's clash but central defensive duo Abdul Ganiyu and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu are back from injuries.

Experienced midfielder Opoku, who was overlooked for Kotoko's last four matches, made the travelling party for Zambia, as did Martin Antwi, who missed the win over Zesco.

Possible Kotoko starting XI: Annan, Frimpong (c), Sefah, Agyemang-Badu, Ganiyu, Bonsu, Gyamfi, Ganiyu, Yacouba, Safiu, Baakoh

Match Preview

All four teams in Group C have confessed that away exploits are needed to progress to the next stage of the competition. Being successul at home alone might truly not be enough and that is what Kotoko are thinking ahead of Sunday's match. The Porcupine Warriors defeated Coton Sport in earlier in the campaign but have also lost on the road since then.

Article continues below

They come against Nkana, a team in high spirit after defeating Al Hilal at the Kitwe Stadium where they will host the Ghanaian side. The Zambians are hoping to add Kotoko to their list of victims and improve their stance in the group. Expect a merciless push towards the other end of the field at the blast of the whistle. The visitors would be cornered and besieged with intensity.

However, that would call on Kotoko's character and experience. If they could resist and put the hosts to doubt they could manage the game and eke out something postive.

As Kotoko's coach Akonnor said, Nkana's test would not only judge how his charges have improved but also himself as a gaffer. He could become the talk of town by Sunday evening if he returns with triumph.