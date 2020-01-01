Nkana await Super League title fate due to FAZ Appeals Committee ruling

The league winners will be known later after Forest Rangers successfully challenged a Disciplinary Committee decision that awarded Zanaco points

Nkana FC will have to wait longer to know whether they are the champions or not after the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Appeals Committee overturned a decision to award Zanaco points.

Nkana are top of the table with 50 points after they were given a walkover when Nakambala failed to turn up for matchday 27 action. Forest , second to Nkana with 49 points, had challenged the decision that awarded Zanaco a walkover and three points and the Appeals Committee has ruled in their favour.

Forest Rangers could not play their previous match after 28 members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Disciplinary Committee awarded Zanaco three points and a 3-0 scoreline for the unplayed match on July 18, 2020.

Since Forest Rangers are still in the race, Nkana will wait until when the match will be played to know their championship fate.

Nkana are home to ’s Harun Shakava, Duncan Otieno, Musa Mohammed and Duke Abuya.

“The Appeals Committee, having considered all the written evidence adduced by yourselves [Forest Rangers] and the ruling of the Appeals Committee was of the view that your appeal against the ruling has merit and therefore upheld,” read the judgement in part.

“Your appeal is upheld and the decision of the Disciplinary Committee is set aside.

“Therefore, the game between yourselves [Forest Rangers] and Zanaco Football Club must be replayed and the result of the match be taken into account when the final league standings are compiled.”

FAZ had announced that the league was set to be cancelled when all teams honour matchday 27 action and that the champion will be decided at that juncture.

The league was cancelled after its June 18 resumption due to the rising coronavirus numbers.

“With the ruling by the Appeals Committee, the coronation of the 2019/2020 champions will have to be frozen as the outcome of this fixture could shuffle the league standings,” FAZ added.

“FAZ also wishes to re-emphasise that the decision to re-start the league was done in consultation with the ministries of health and sports arising from the prevailing health conditions in the country.

“FAZ has also taken note of a flurry of correspondence from some members to question the efficacy of closing the league in week 27."

FAZ General-Secretary Adrian Kashala defended their decision to end the league saying they did so as per the regulations.

“The FAZ Executive Committee was within their legal right to suspend the league as at week 27 as they are empowered by Article 35 to make decisions,” said Kashala.

“Additionally, the Executive Committee also draws power from Article 79 which covers unforeseen circumstances and force majeure.”

Meanwhile, Zesco United who have missed a continental slot after finishing fifth, battled to a 1-1 draw against Red Arrows. Kenya international Jesse Were scored their goal while James Chamanga was the scorer for the air force side.

Forest Rangers won 1-0 against Napsa Stars, Buildcon registered a 3-1 victory against Green Buffaloes while Nkwazi and Kansanshi Dynamos drew 1-1.

Green Eagles were victors with a 2-0 scoreline against Lusaka Dynamos while Zanaco and Lumwana Radiants drew 1-1.