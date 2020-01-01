Nita Ambani: ISL is the first large scale sporting event in India in eight months

The Indian Super League season 7 marks the return of major sporting activities in the country...

As the seventh season of the (ISL) is all set to kick-off on Friday evening in Goa, founder and chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) Nita Ambani welcomed the return of football and sporting activities in .

Nita Ambani proudly announced that the ISL has become the first sporting activity to be organised in after the Coronavirus forced the country into a lockdown back in March. She said, "I am proud to announce that ISL will become the first sporting event of such large scale to be organized in our home country, India. We are overjoyed to bring the League back into your homes once again and broadcast it in over 80 countries outside of India.”

More teams

Mrs Ambani also spoke about the spirit of sport which has helped everyone amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Sports has always been a symbol of hope and inspiration – a way to connect, reflect, engage and show solidarity. I am thrilled that we are back with yet another exciting season of football for you.

“It has taken a lot of courage, determination, and planning to bring football back into our lives, in these pandemic times. I am sure that the next four months of ISL will fill our lives with joy, excitement, and positivity.”

She also mentioned that the arrival of the traditional powerhouses of Indian football, and , will further strengthen the league as well as the ecosystem of Indian football.

"The merger of with Mohun Bagan, and the entry of our 11th club SC East Bengal, has reaffirmed our faith in the ecosystem we are creating for Indian football. An ecosystem that is already showing results internationally and has given us our own Indian footballing heroes to look up to, from the likes of Sandesh Jinghan, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal and the promising youngsters like Sumit Rathi, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Narender Gahlot and many more,” she added.

The 2020-21 season kicks-off with taking on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.