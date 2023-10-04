WATCH: Nightmare for CCV! USMNT and Celtic star Cameron Carter-Vickers' costly stumble pounced upon as Lazio net 95th-minute Champions League winner

Jacob Schneider
A nightmare ending for U.S. mens national team star Cameron Carter-Vickers, as his error gifted Lazio a 95th-minute winner in the Champions League.

  • USMNT star comes off bench
  • CCV mistake leads to Lazio winner
  • Celtic fall 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT defender took one too many touches close to his own box, stumbled and gave the ball away, leading to Lazio's late stoppage-time winner on Wednesday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old defender came off the bench for Celtic and with his costly error coming into play late, he might not see the starting XI anytime soon.

WHAT NEXT FOR CELTIC? The Scottish side are back in action against Kilmarnock Saturday.

