Nigeria's Ucheibe bags assist on Champions League debut as SL Benfica beat POAK

The midfielder starred as their Portuguese side subdued their Greek counterparts in the qualifying round on Wednesday

Christy Ucheibe shone on her debut for SL as they defeated POAK 3-1 in Wednesday's Uefa Women's qualifying round at Gipedo Neas Efkarpias Makedonikou.

Ucheibe was afforded a start on her debut for the Portuguese side following her arrival from Swedish Elitettan side Assi in January.

The youth international featured prominently for the Portuguese side and helped Aleksandr Lukhvich's side progress to the Round of 32 on their maiden outing in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Greek giants made a disappointing start to the match as Ucheibe launched a long pass through the middle to Kliemaschwsk Araujo to open the scoring for the visitors after just three minutes of action.

A minute from the half-time break, Silva Sobrinho found the breakthrough from the left before she set up Eyja Lacasse to double Luis Andrade's side's lead.

POAK, however, after the restart staged a fightback as they pulled one back through Thomai Vardali 12 minutes into the second half.

In the 61st minute, Pauleta teed off Catarina Amado to score the third for Benfica and seal their victory over Spyridon Filippou's team.

Nigeria's Ucheibe featured for 81 minutes for Benfica before she was replaced by Beatriz Cameirao, while Cape Verde's Jolina Amani featured for the final 23 minutes after replacing Andreia Faria.

The victory confirms SL Benfica's passage into the Round of 32 of the 2020-21 season of the Uefa Women's Champions League and they will know their foe in the next round on November 6.