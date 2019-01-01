Transfers
Transfers

Nigeria's Uche Agbo joins Spanish side Rayo Vallecano from Standard Liege

Comments()
Shengolpix
The Nigeria international has teamed up with the Red Sashes till the end of the season after successful medicals

Uche Agbo has joined Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on loan from Standard Liege with an option to purchase.

The 23-year-old signed for the Belgian outfit on an initial loan from English Premier League side Watford in the summer of 2017 before the deal was made permanent.

The midfielder scored once in 35 league appearances in his debut campaign with the Stade Maurice Dufrasne outfit. However, this season he has found game time difficult to come by, playing only 12 times across all competitions.

Editors' Picks

On Thursday, the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas outfit announced the acquisition of the former Granada player after agreeing on personal terms.

“El Rayo Vallecano reports that Agbo Uche is officially player of Rayo Vallecano,” read a statement from club website.

Article continues below

“He arrives from the Lieda Standart as a loan with an option to purchase.”

Rayo Vallecano are two points above the relegation zone and will hope the acquisition of the midfielder will help them retain their stay in the Spanish top-flight at the end of the season.

Agbo could make his debut for his new club when they play host to Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes on Monday.

Next article:
Japan 1 Qatar 3: Ali leads Sanchez's men to maiden Asian Cup title
Next article:
Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & full guide to January tournament
Next article:
'No change for him' - Emery reassures Ozil that Suarez hasn't been signed to play in his position
Next article:
Fellaini departs Man Utd as £10.5m move to China is confirmed
Next article:
'Man City do not lack motivation' - Guardiola has no doubts over title desire
Close