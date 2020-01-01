Nigeria's Dele-Bashiru and Cameroon's Monthe on target in six-goal FA Cup thriller

The Nigeria youth international scored his first goal in his professional career while the Cameroonian helped his team salvage a draw on Saturday

Tom Dele-Bashiru scored his goal in a 3-3 draw against League One outfit Tranmere Rovers.

The 20-year-old broke the deadlock at Vicarage Road with a stunning shot from outside of the penalty area in the 12th minute.

Watford capitalised on the opener with a 3-0 lead at half-time but they were denied a win as Tranmere Rovers fought back to secure a draw in the second half.

's Emmanuel Monthe was among the goals for the League One outfit as they forced the encounter to a replay.

Monthe reduced the deficit for the visitors with the second goal in the 78th minute before they grabbed a late equaliser in the 87th minute.

The 24-year-old defender is a regular fixture at Tranmere Rovers this season and has played in all but one of their league outings.

Dele-Bashiru was in action for the full duration with his compatriot Isaac Success who is yet to score a goal this season.