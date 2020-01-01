Nigerians endure mixed fortunes on Primera Iberdrola debuts as Real Betis pip Madrid CFF

The outcome of Sunday's encounter left the Nigerian sisters with some disappointments and another a great feeling of joy

Alice Ogebe and Rita Chikwelu endured mixed fortunes on their Spanish Primera Iberdrola debuts as defeated Madrid CFF 2-0 in Sunday's encounter.

Having completed her switch from to , Chikwelu had dreams of helping Madrid ended their winless run but her compatriot Ogebe and her Betis side dashed their hopes in .

Early first-half goals from Bea Parra and Ana Hernández were all Pier Cherubino's required to secure their first win in 11 successive matches.

Ogebe was brought on for Parra in the 53rd minute, while Chikwelu was subbed in for Amanda Frisbie in the 56th minute, but neither was able to change the complexion of the tie on their Spanish top-flight debuts.

53’ ⌚️⚽️ Primer cambio en el @RealBetisFem 🔄 Debuta Alice Ogebe que entra por Bea Parra 👏🏼



💚⚪️ #RealBetisMadridCFF 2-0 ⚫️⚫️#BetisFéminas #PrimeraIberdrola — Real Betis Féminas (@RealBetisFem) January 12, 2020

The victory helps 15th-placed Real Betis close the gap to 14-placed Madrid after 15 matches this season to just one point.

On the same day, 's Chikwelu was left with some feelings of disappointment after Madrid suffered their 10th defeat this term.

Real Betis and Ogebe will be guests to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, while Madrid and Chikwelu will host .