Nigerian wonderkid Osayi-Samuel hopes to emulate QPR legend Sinclair

The Anglo-Nigerian has spoken of his admiration for the former England international and looks to follow in his footsteps

Queens Park forward Bright Osayi-Samuel has admitted he looks up to club legend Trevor Sinclair.

The 47-year-old former international started his career at Blackpool before joining Rangers in 1993, where he left an indelible mark with goals and assists amid other dazzling displays.

Like Sinclair, Osayi-Samuel is a Blackpool academy graduate and spent two years with the side before joining in 2017 to continue his development.

Osayi-Samuel revealed how the 47-year-old has been serving as a source of inspiration to him and hoping to reach the same heights.

“When I was at Blackpool, they used to show videos of him [Sinclair] – I remember that he was very direct and skilful,” Osayi-Samuel told the club website.

“They used to say that if you have a career like his, you’ll go far. He’s certainly someone to look up to. There have been times when he’s messaged me, wishing me luck and stuff like that, which is nice.”

Osayi-Samuel has enjoyed more playing time this season than his previous campaigns with the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium outfit.

The winger has become a key member of Mark Warburton’s team, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

“Before, I would play well without scoring or assisting. I never really had a run of games and it was stop-start. I would play a few games and then drop out," he continued.

“But this season, I’ve been able to play consistently – which has also helped me to believe that I’m doing the right things. It’s given me the chance to prove what I can do.

“I would say that the gaffer [Warburton] has been the biggest influence on me. He’s really helped me – even when I haven’t played games. After training, we would spend 10-20 minutes looking at things that I needed to improve on, like my crossing and picking out players in the box. Those little things really help.”

The Anglo-Nigerian will hope to continue his impressive performances when the Championship, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak along with major leagues across the world, resumes.