Nigeria vs Ghana: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Victory for Randy Waldrum’s women over the Black Queens would boost their aspirations of qualifying for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations

Reigning African women champions Nigeria square up against eternal rivals Ghana in Wednesday’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier.

Since the inception of the tournament in 1991, the Super Falcons have not missed an edition, whereas the Black Queens failed to qualify for the 2012 competition staged in Equatorial Guinea.

To ensure that their place is guaranteed in Morocco, Randy Waldrum’s team must put up an impressive showing in the first round, round leg showdown billed for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The fixture involving these two giants have always been tough and having this in mind, the game could be a low scoring encounter.

Game Nigeria vs Ghana Date Wednesday, October 20 Time 16:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through NTA and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream N/A NFF TV

UK & US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun Defenders Ebi, G. Ogbonna, A. Ogbonna, Ohale, Ojo, Demehin, Imuran, Sunday Midfielders Chikwelu, Ajibade, Payne, Otu, Onyebuchi, Bokiri Forwards Oshoala, Ordega, Kanu, Oparanozie, Ikechukwu, Monday

Potential Nigeria XI: Oluehi, Ebi, Ohale, Ogbonna, Sunday, Payne, Ajibade, Chikwelu, Ordega, Oparanozie, Oshoala

Position Ghana Republic squad Goalkeepers Dumehasi, Antwi-Adjei, Neequaye Defenders Amfobea, Coleman, Norshie, Egyir, Agomadzi, Tweneboa, Asuako Midfielders Amina, Addai, Animah, Archeampong, Adams, Asantewaa, Boakye Forwards Agyarkwa, Konadu, Owusu, Opoku, Adubea

Potential Ghana XI: Dumehasi, Coleman, Egyir, Ausako, Amfobea, Amina, Archeampong, Boakye, Addai, Konadu, Owusu





Match Preview

With Ghana seeking a good result against Nigeria, coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo revealed that she had told her side to be calm against the reigning African champions.

She has been saddled with the responsibility of leading the Black Queens to Awcon glory, nevertheless, they must negotiate their way past the Super Falcons.

‘’So far, we are prepared for the game tomorrow. When Nigeria is meeting Ghana, it is like two top Ghana Premier League teams Kotoko and Hearts but that notwithstanding, we are well prepared,” Tagoe-Quarcoo told the GFA website.

For Nigeria, it is not only about defeating their West African foes – it is about redeeming their battered pride having lost to South Africa in the recently concluded Aisha Buhari Cup.

Coach Waldrum has little to worry about heading to this game as he boasts of a solid squad led by red-hot Asisat Oshoala.

The Barcelona striker has been in fine form scoring nine goals in her eight matches for the Spaniards in the 2021-22 campaign.

Pairing Rasheedat Ajibade in the attack, the 27-year-old is expected to trouble the Ghanaian ladies' backline.