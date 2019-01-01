Nigeria U23 striker Taiwo Awoniyi airs Liverpool frustration

The youngster joined the Reds in 2015 but still isn't guaranteed of ever fulfilling his Anfield dream

Taiwo Awoniyi still hopes to play for but admits uncertainty over securing a work permit could hinder his dream.

Since joining the English Premier League side in 2015, the 21-year-old has been shipped around Europe, having stints in , and currently in a second spell at Belgian top-flight side Royal Excel Mouscron, all due to his inability to qualify to work in the UK

More worrying for the striker is his non-involvement with the national team, as he is yet to be handed a senior call-up which makes his plight more difficult.

"It saddens my heart that it's been difficult to get a work permit for the past four years," he told BBC Sport.



"At the end of the season we have to go back to Liverpool to discuss.



"Everyone knows the importance of the work permit and how it works, and that you'd need to play for your national team.



"If you don't get a chance with your national team then it becomes difficult to get it.



"Personally, I chose Liverpool because I would love to play in the English Premier League for Liverpool.



"If God says it will happen then it will, but if not then I can only go on with my life and career."

Although the Nigeria U23 striker had plans set for him at the Anfield outfit, Goal understands the Reds could be forced to cash in on him with several European sides circling for his signature.