Nigeria U23 get Ahmed Musa’s gift after Libya demolition

Hat-trick from Victor Osimhen and a goal from David Okereke helped the Dream Team VII advance into the next qualifying stage of the competition

U23 team have been rewarded with cash gift of ₦4 million by Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa following their 4-0 demolition of Libya U23 team in their second round double-header qualifying tie on Monday.

The Dream Team VII overturned a 2-0 deficit with a hat-trick from Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen and a goal from David Okereke to advance into the final round of the U23 qualifiers on 4-2 aggregate.

Article continues below

Prior to the game, the Al-Nassr forward had promised to give Imama Amapakabo’s side ₦1 million per goal and confirming the fulfilment of the pledge, Nigeria media officer Toyin Ibitoye said: “Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has fulfilled his promise of a million naira per goal to the U23 Eagles.

“The team got ₦4 million for the resounding 4-0 victory over Libya in Asaba today. Nigeria is now through to the final round of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”