Nigeria to host 2022 Caf Confederation Cup final

Nigeria will play hosts to the final of the 2022 Caf Confederation Cup, the Confederation of African Football has announced on Wednesday night.

Although the kick-off time is yet to be decided, nonetheless, the continent’s football ruling body disclosed that it will hold on May 20 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The ground is home for Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Akwa United.

“Caf has today announced that Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria will host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final on Friday, 20 May 2022,” a statement from Caf read.

“Caf will confirm the kick-off time in due course.

“This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom State – the home of Nigeria’s Premier League side Akwa United.

“Last year (2021), the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.”

1995 African champions Orlando Pirates have one leg in the final after defeating Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 in the semi-final first leg.

First half strikes from Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele propelled Josef Zinnbauer’s men past the hosts at the Benina Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi.

Even at their healthy advantage, Pirates co-handler Mandla Ncikazi stated that his side will play the Tripoli based outfit with respect in the reverse fixture.

“The game is not over, it’s half time. We are only leading,” Ncikazi told the media in Libya.

“When we go back home they can do the same thing (score twice). We’ll treat the game very seriously.

“It’s important to understand the dynamics of African football, a goal away from home is important.

Article continues below

“We’ll treat the match as 0-0, respect them because they are a good team and try and proceed into the next round.

“But we are not going to change anything by doing less, we will prepare for a very good team.”

Should Amabhakabhaka scale through on aggregate, they will meet the winners of DR Congo's TP Mazembe and Morocco’s RS Berkane.