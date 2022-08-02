Nigeria striker Onuachu should transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers from Genk, fans urge

The supporters believe the Super Eagles forward’s record in front of goal will greatly benefit Bruno Lage’s team

A section of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have called on the club to sign Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu to reinforce their attack this summer following speculation that the Premier League club is interested in his signature.

The KRC Genk striker has been in great form since he arrived in Belgium three years ago, winning the Golden Boot Award in 2020-21 after bagging 33 goals in the Jupiler Pro League, 35 while he managed 21 in the division last term to finish third on the top scorers list.

The 28-year-old has managed 68 goals and 10 assists in 112 games for Genk, winning the Belgian Cup in 2020-21, and could be set for a big-money move to England, a decision that seems to have the blessing of Wolves supporters.

The player himself revealed in May how he promised himself never to leave Europe once he got the opportunity to play there.

"Like I will just look up and I will see a plane flying by. And I will say to myself; 'Paul, this plane is going to take you to Europe one day'. You know, that's what I had, I believed in it,” Onuachu told Genk’s inhouse channel.

"Then I said to myself; 'Paul, if you step a foot in Europe, I'm not going to come back'. That was the promise I made to myself," he added.

Genk’s head of football Dimitri De Conde also believes the Super Eagles star, capped 16 times for Nigeria, is capable of shining in the Premier League.

“I strongly believe in Paul Onuachu. I am sure he could play in the Premier League,” said De Conde.

“If I say that he will have a spot at every Premier League club I stand by that. I dare talk about the big teams like Arsenal and Liverpool. I’m not saying he would be the first striker but he could make a difference.

"So why wouldn’t he go England if that is his dream.

“He surprised us all. He’s broken all sorts of records. We didn’t expect that. I know what kind of player we’ve got in our hands. Someone who will always score 20, 25 goals a season.

"That’s priceless in a club like us. You don’t often find these kinds of strikers.”

Onuachu has played in Europe for 10 years having joined Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2012 from Nigeria’s club FC Ebedei before leaving for Genk in 2019.