Nigeria striker Dennis guarded on Watford future despite transfer links to Everton

The Super Eagles forward remained coy when quizzed about his next move following the Hornet’s opening day victory against Sheffield United

Nigeria Emmanuel Dennis has remained guarded about his future at Watford even as he insists, he has a good relationship with new coach Rob Edwards.

Dennis was involved from start to finish as Watford opened their campaign in the EFL Championship with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Monday after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Nigerian striker was Watford’s standout performer in what was a very disappointing 2021-22 season, scoring 10 Premier League goals while providing six assists for the Hornets and has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer.

“We had a difficult season in the Prem [Premier League] and this season we want to play good football and give fans something to be happy about,” Dennis told Sky Sports after Monday’s game.

“I enjoyed the game today, we won the game, so I’m happy, I’m still a player of the team, so I just do my job, and we’ll see what happens,” he added, when quizzed about his future.

On his relationship with Edwards, Dennis said the tactician has brought a breath of fresh air which the team needs as they seek to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

“He’s a good manager and gave a lot of positive energy to the team so if you see the whole group, it’s just excitement and he’s been really great and his positivity is great for everyone,” said Dennis.

Even though he did not score, the Super Eagles striker was a menace for the Sheffield back line, creating the match’s first clear-cut chance in the fifth minute, after racing clear of the visiting defence before finding Ismaila Sarr, whose shot hit the side-netting.

In the 12th minute, Dennis was again at the forefront of a Watford attack, this time the 24-year-old winning the ball from Ciaran Clark only for his deflected shot to go inches wide.

Another chance fell for Dennis in the 24th minute but he glanced his header wide with the goal at his mercy.

After the break, Joao Pedro gave the Hornets the lead in the 56th minute which proved to be the match winner but Dennis went close yet again in the 65th minute but he shot wide.

The former Club Brugge striker has a contract at Vicarage Road until 2026 but has been linked to a number of Premier League teams, including Newcastle and most recently Everton.