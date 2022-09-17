The West Africans will be away against the North Africa side without the services of two of their key players

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers will lead the Nigeria attack - in the absence of Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq - in their international friendly against Algeria.

The Super Eagles tactician Jose Peseiro suffered a massive blow when Sadiq and Osimhen were injured while on duty for Real Sociedad and Napoli, respectively. While the former might be out for the rest of the season, the latter might make a return to competitive football after a couple of weeks.

Ajax star Calvin Bassey has been named in the 25-man squad and is expected to be among the first XI owing to his current form in the Dutch champions' defence.

Ex-Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun - who recently joined Championship side QPR, will be hoping to get some minutes after being overlooked in recent times. William Troost-Ekong, despite his struggles at Watford, also made the squad.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is also in the team, but Southampton's versatile attacker Joe Aribo has not been included.

Apart from Iheanacho and Dessers, experienced winger Ahmed Musa, Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman have been included in the attacking department.

Algeria will host the West Africa nation at Olympique Stadium in Oran on September 23 as the technical bench of both teams try new technical approaches ahead of future competitive matches.

Neither nation will be at the World Cup set to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Nigeria's next competitive matches will be in 2023 when the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resume. The Super Eagles are in Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo Defenders

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika

Attackers: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi