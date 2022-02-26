Nigeria’s Sadiq scores in fourth straight game as Almeria sink Fuenlabrada

Nigeria international Umar Sadiq continued with his goalscoring prowess after he notched in Almeria’s 3-1 Segunda Division victory against Fuenlabrada at Estadio Mediterraneo on Friday night.

It was Arnau Puigmal Martinez who put Almeria ahead in the 31st minute but the visiting side levelled matters in the 36th minute courtesy of Mohamed Bouldini. However, the 25-year Super Eagle restored Almeria’s lead in the 65th minute before Dyego Sousa wrapped up the win in the 77th minute.

It was Almeria under Spanish coach Rubi, who started the game with intensity and they should have taken lead with only seven minutes played when Sadiq put through Largie Ramazani with a clever pass but the latter shot straight into the hands of keeper Miguel Angel Morro.

However, at the hour mark, Almeria took the lead when Martinez powered home from outside the box past Morro. The move had started from the right-wing and a well-delivered cross from Aitor Bunuel found an unmarked Martinez, who riffled it home.

However, Almeria’s celebrations were cut short five minutes later as a defensive blunder allowed Bouldini to pick up the ball and beat goalkeeper Fernando Martinez with a low-footed effort.

In the second half, Almeria continued to attack and it was Sadiq, who scored in his fourth consecutive game, after meeting a cross from Ramazani which he turned onto, to hit the roof of the net.

Second-half substitute Sousa then sealed the vital points for the home team after racing through to beat the advancing Morro with a looping ball. The Super Eagle has now scored 13 goals from 24 appearances in the top-flight and has set up nine assists in the process.

Sadiq, who was in the Nigeria squad that failed to go past the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, scored two goals in the team’s last game as they beat Mirandes 2-1 at home.

He also scored in the 2-0 win against Ibiza and the 1-0 win against Malaga.

Article continues below

The latest win propelled Almeria to cement their top position in the 22-team table with 58 points from 29 matches while Eibar are second on 56 points from 28 matches.

Almeria and Sadiq will next come up against Zaragoza at La Romareda on March 4.