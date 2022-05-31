Nigeria’s Peseiro likes to push Super Eagles a lot – Awaziem on new coach

The 25-year-old promises the West Africans' fans to expect nothing but the best from the team and new coach in their upcoming matches

Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem has given his first assessment of new head coach Jose Peseiro ahead of their second friendly in four days against Ecuador on June 3.

The Super Eagles came up against Mexico in a friendly they lost 2-1 at AT&T Stadium on May 29 and they will wind up their USA tour with another fixture against La Tri at Red Bull Arena.

The fixture against Mexico was the first in charge for the 62-year-old Portuguese coach and according to Awaziem, who features for Turkish side Alanyaspor on loan from Boavista, he loves the game.

“The coach is someone, who likes to play football, who likes his team to enjoy themselves in the game and also have control of the game,” the 25-year-old told NFF TV as quoted by Completesports.

“He is a coach, who pushes a lot to the players and right now he pushes us a lot and he tries to possess the game as much as possible. Nigerians should expect nothing but the best.

“We always give our best to come out with a victory. As we know Super Eagles, we always want to win and this is our culture and we always want to give our best even if it is a friendly or in competitions.”

Awaziem continued: “Right now we are just focused on the game against Ecuador to make sure we come out with a good one.”

On how prepared they are to take on Ecuador, Awaziem said: “We are all prepared for the second game against Ecuador, and the training session went well. Everyone was ready for training and it was really a tough one.

“But I hope we will all be ready for the game against Ecuador and everyone is really in a good shape.”

On Monday, Peseiro, whose last assignment before joining Nigeria was with Venezuela, expressed his love for attacking football.

“My philosophy as a coach is to play attacking football,” Peseiro after the game against Mexico.

“I love my team to score and pressure the opponent, this is the best way to unsettle your opponent and win games.

“That is how we played in the second half against Mexico. And we will work more ahead of the Ecuador game.”

After the friendly against Ecuador, the Super Eagles will shift their focus to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where they will face Sierra Leone in their Group A opener at Abuja National Stadium on June 9.

They will then travel to face Mauritius in their matchday two at National Sports Complex Pitch 1 on June 13.