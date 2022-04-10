Nigeria’s Lookman equals record as Leicester City defeat Crystal Palace after Zaha penalty drama

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman equalled his best tally in a league campaign after his strike helped Leicester City to secure a 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

It was the 24-year-old Super Eagle, who grabbed the opener for the Foxes in the ninth minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall then notched the second in the 45th minute before Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha reduced the deficit for the Eagles in the 65th minute at King Power Stadium.

The game started on a high note with Lookman coming close in the fifth minute after his fine strike from the edge of the box went inches wide. Palace responded with an attack of their own in the eighth minute and it was Zaha, who fired a shot well wide of the right post from inside the box after latching onto a short pass.

However, a minute later, Leicester took the lead when Dewsbury-Hall teed up Lookman, the Nigeria winger then shifted the ball onto his right foot, avoiding challenges from two Palace defenders, before firing past Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

That was Lookman’s fifth goal of the season equalling his best tally in a league campaign for a big five European league side (also five in 2017-18 for RB Leipzig).

Leicester then doubled their lead a minute to half-time when Zambia international Patson Daka, who was preferred to start by manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Nigeria star Kelechi Iheanacho, capitalised on a rare mistake from Marc Guehi.

Daka then pulled the ball back from the right-wing but it had a slight deflection from James Maddison inside the area, and it fell to Dewsbury-Hall, who turned away from the goal to put the ball onto his left foot before bending a beautiful effort past Guaita.

Leicester went into the half-time break enjoying a 2-0 lead and on resumption, Palace suffered a blow when Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate was replaced by James McArthur after picking up an injury.

With 27 minutes left to the final whistle, Ghana international Jordan Ayew won a penalty for Palace after being pulled down by Youri Tielemans.

Zaha, who had scored another penalty in the 3-0 win against Arsenal at Selhurst Park in their last assignment, stepped up to take the resultant kick but his first effort was pushed out by Kasper Schmeichel.

However, the referee ordered for a retake as Schmeichel had encroached on Zaha's spot-kick, and the Ivorian star stepped up yet again to take the kick, this time Schmeichel saving it again, but the rebound found the forward to head into the net.

With Palace chasing for an equaliser, Rodgers brought in Iheanacho for Daka in the 76th minute while Harvey Barnes replaced goalscorer Lookman.

The game also saw Ghana’s Daniel Amartey and Senegal’s Nampalys Mendy feature for 90 minutes for the Foxes while another Black Star Jeffrey Schlupp paraded for the Eagles.