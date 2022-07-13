Nigeria prospect Okonkwo, Partey, and Pepe headline Arsenal squad for US pre-season camp

Seven African players made Mikel Arteta’s team for the Gunners’ tour of the United States of America

Arsenal have included Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo in their pre-season squad to the United States of America.

A list of 33 players was announced on Wednesday evening with the addition of other African stars namely Folarin Balogun, Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah, and Nuno Tavares.

This is the Gunners’ first extended summer tour since 2019 after their last two proposed visits to America were cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Arsenal’s first game will be against Alex Iwobi’s Everton on Saturday. Four days later, they head to Florida where they will try Orlando City for size before engaging Chelsea on July 23.

A return to Emirates Stadium will be made at the end of July, with the annual Emirates Cup event seeing Arteta’s men take in a meeting with Spanish elite division heavyweights Sevilla.

“Aside from the three games, the players will be continuing their new season preparations on the training pitches every day - in what are expected to be rigorous sessions - while also taking the opportunity to meet local fans at various events dotted throughout the week-and-a-half trip,” part of the statement on the club’s website read.

Arteta’s men finished fifth last season having accrued 69 points from 38 outings – a position which earned them a place in next season’s Europa League.

The North Londoners will commence their 2022-23 campaign against Crystal Palace on August 5 at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners face Leicester City a week later, with a clash against newly promoted Bournemouth to follow.

In all, Arsenal will compete across four competitions in 2022-23: Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Full Arsenal squad to the USA

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos