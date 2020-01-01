Nigeria: Peter Crouch keen to represent the Super Eagles

Amidst rumours of Harry Redknapp's arrival, the former England striker appears keen to switch nationality and turn out for the West African giants!

Peter Crouch looks set to be the next -born player to turn out for ’s Super Eagles…at least if his latest cheeky tweet is to be believed.

The former and Hotspur striker responded to rumours that the Nigeria Football Federation are considering a move to recruit Harry Redknapp to replace Gernot Rohr by throwing his hat into the ring for an international switch!

“So excited to get my Nigerian passport through today,” Crouch tweeted on Tuesday. “Go Super Eagles.”

Unfortunately for any Nigeria fans hopeful of the 39-year-old forward coming out of retirement to don the famous green of the Super Eagles, Fifa guidelines outline that players who represent one nation in competitive fixtures are not allowed to switch nationality.

This would prevent 42-cap ex-England man Crouch from ever turning out for his beloved Super Eagles!

The towering striker worked alongside Redknapp at several clubs, including Portsmouth and Spurs, with the veteran coach selling the striker on three occasions.

The 73-year-old, who was recently a guest on Crouch’s podcast, has been tipped for a return to management as the unlikely successor to Rohr should the Franco-German coach fail to agree terms on a new deal.

Redknapp hasn’t been in a managerial post since leaving in 2017, and despite working with some of Africa’s biggest names during his career, has no experience of working in African football.

The Londoner has previously held an international post, although his brief stint in Jordan back in 2016 didn’t lead to any tangible success.

Crouch’s tweet also pokes fun at Redknapp’s reputation for regularly recruiting the same players time and time again, and the former frontman isn’t the only player who’s been signed on several occasions by the fabled ‘wheeler dealer’.

The likes of Jermain Defoe, Niko Kranjcar and Sandro are just some of the players who worked with Redknapp at multiple clubs, with the manager often inspiring great loyalty within his players.

The former wideman also got the best out of some of Nigeria’s greatest stars; he was responsible for bringing Ayegbeni Yakubu to the Premier League with Portsmouth, while he also oversaw Nwankwo Kanu’s Indian summer at the same club.