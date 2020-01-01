Nigeria will give everything against Sierra Leone, says Napoli’s Osimhen

The Italy based forward has set his sights on victory over the Leone Stars, but admitted that facing John Keister’s men will not be easy

Victor Osimhen has stressed will give their all to emerge victorious in Friday’s qualifier against Sierra Leone but conceded the Leone Stars will be tough.

In Afcon qualifiers, the striker is the joint-leading scorer alongside Sao Tome and Principe's Luis Leal, 's Famara Diedhiou and 's Wahbi Khazri scoring three goals in two outings.

He returns to the Super Eagles fold having missed October’s friendlies against reigning African kings and Tunisia as he was excused to settle down at his outfit.

Gernor Rohr’s men lead Group L with six points and will book an early ticket to 2022, should they silence Leone Stars over two legs and the 21-year-old disclosed his team would do all it takes to ensure victory.

“It’s really a good feeling to be back to the squad, I’m really happy and I think the squad is ready to go on Friday,” Osimhen told NFF media.

“To be realistic, the game will never be easy so we have to prepare well – which we have been doing, we are all ready and we will give our all for this win.”

Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development had announced that the fixture billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City will be played without fans, as per the directive from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

The former and striker is disenchanted with this call, albeit, he urged fans to cheer the team wherever they are while refusing to set a goal-target for himself – insisting the team’s victory is the main priority.

“For me, it's disappointing but we understand the Covid situation but it's important for them to support us from home and anywhere they are,” he continued.

“My goals will come but the team’s victory comes first before my personal ambition. I just want to help the team if I feature in this game and I’m looking forward to it.”

Since Nigeria’s maiden appearance in the biennial African football showpiece in 1963, the country has made 18 appearances in the competition.

They finished third in their last appearance staged in 2019, defeating Tunisia 1-0 thanks to Odion Ighalo’s first-half strike.