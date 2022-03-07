Nigeria’s Osimhen ‘perfect for Arsenal’ after Napoli display against AC Milan

Arsenal fans have called on the Premier League club to go for the services of Victor Osimhen after his impressive display despite Napoli suffering a 1-0 Serie A defeat against AC Milan at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international started in the game but it was former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who redirected a wayward Davide Calabria effort to give Milan a vital victory in the Scudetto race and put the Rossoneri clear at the top.

Osimhen, who was yellow-carded after a clumsy foul and played in the entire 90 minutes, had a great chance to level matters for the Partenopei in the 54th minute but he fired straight at goalkeeper Mike Maignan after a give-and-go with Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Though Osimhen endured a frustrating game as he did not find the back of the net, fans have taken to their social media pages to urge the Gunners to go for his services, after they lost striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

Just imagine Victor Osimhen as our number 9 and these young guns behind him next season🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Mxolisi Azhar Buyeye (@AzharBuyeye) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen would be so perfect for Arsenal. — Tolu (@LuxyTee) March 6, 2022

Dear @Arsenal .if you need a striker

Please bring victor osimhen — ⚡Princewell🗯️ (@princewell256) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen is really good, Arsenal should be all over him, similar playing style to Vardy — Jaiye Minister (@faaji_alhajji) March 6, 2022

Other fans feel Osimhen is currently the best striker in Serie A, even in the world though he is underrated and deserves to be in a better team.

Why the hate on Victor Osimhen?



He's quite literally the best striker in Seria A right now. — VAR  (@Ziyechman) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen is a thorn in the flesh — Aus💡 (@QuabenaOsei_) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen again looking a real forward worth the watching, movement is excellent & he’s a pest for defenders throughout a game — James (@JamesyMc10) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen needs to leave Napoli the first chance he gets. These guys don't rate him at all. — D.Osajie (@davidosajie) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen is class!! — Paddy Hennessy (@paddyhennessy83) March 6, 2022

Wish victor Osimhen was in a better team! Very good performance from him today! — Stepfano🥂 (@I_am_stepfano) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world now, he’s so underrated for the quality he possesses. — Owura Davinci (@Owura_Jnr) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, others feel Napoli are not getting the best out of the Super Eagle as they leave him isolated and midfielders not giving him the much-needed balls in the attack. Another fan has called on Osimhen to use his strength more efficiently while taking on defenders.

Victor Osimhen is too unrefined. To get to the top, he must know how to use his strength efficiently to devastating effect. All these gra gra with zero end product is a complete waste of his time — eghosasere (@eghosasere6) March 6, 2022

One problem we have had all year is victor osimhen getting isolated. When he has the ball, no teammate of his are anywhere near him so he has to get a foul or lose possession. — FLYINGDUTCHMAN✈ (@januzajstan) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen is isolate a lot at Napoli, tragic that. — . (@Nigerianscamsss) March 6, 2022

One Nigeria fan pleaded with Osimhen to take it easy during the clash against Milan and another warned Ghana to be wary of the striker when they face off in the 2022 World Cup qualifying tie later this month.

The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars in the first leg meeting on March 25 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium before the return leg at Moshood Abiola National Stadium four days later.

Victor Osimhen should please take it easy. We're playing Ghana this month fa 🙏🙏😩 — Sammy Legals (@Sammy_Legals) March 6, 2022

Victor Osimhen. He’ll give the Ghana defense sleepless nights. What a striker 🔥 🇳🇬 — Tee Daps (@iamMr_Tee) March 6, 2022

Do you agree that Osimhen is being misused at Napoli and should sign for Arsenal? Please give us your thoughts in the comment box below.