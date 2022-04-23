Nigeria legend Oliseh leads Nketiah praise as fans dissect Arsenal’s thrashing of Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United fans have been vociferous on social media after the Gunners handed the Red Devils a 3-1 an away defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka were on target for the home side, who were without injured Ghana star Thomas Partey, while the visitors’ goal came from Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half effort.

The win puts Mikel Arteta’s outfit fourth on the league table, United sitting two places lower.

Thank God I did not watch this match at home. I would've been guilt-tripped into not celebrating this deserved victory because my son supports ManU.😂😂😂#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/TmFn3JZsK7 — oladipo abiodun (@dipoabs) April 23, 2022

#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/CfL76bamwC — Kenyan Gossip Club.🇰🇪 (@MrRongke_) April 23, 2022

Man united fans when they realise that there's no Maguire to blame for their recent failures #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/9aO7v4DrjQ — D.A.N.c.H.o🇳🇬 (@Askimee_449) April 23, 2022

High in confidence following a double in a 4-2 midweek victory over Chelsea, Ghana target and England youth striker Edward Nketiah was deeply at the thick of affairs again on Saturday.

In the 28th minute, the 22-year-old put the ball in the back of the net for Arsenal but saw his goal ruled out by the video assistant referee, moments before Saka converted from the spot to make it 2-0.

Former Nigeria captain and head coach Sunday Oliseh was impressed with what he saw on the day.

22-year-old Eddie Nketiah gives me so much pleasure watching Arsenal go on the offensive. Strong, skillful, hungry, fast, and fun to watch. Is he Arsenal's next superstar? if encouraged, has the potential in my opinion! #ARSMUNfast pic.twitter.com/y4eiquYp72 — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) April 23, 2022

Nketiah showing us linkup play without twerking is indeed possible — Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) April 23, 2022

Eddie Nketiah deserves his props man. Top performance last two games. Unlucky not to get another goal today. Doing everything people gass Laca for but manages to end up in the box too — Tony Soprano (@SVCarbaholic) April 23, 2022

That was our worst win of the season, we won by the will of Allah.



Nketiah and Xhaka didn’t put a foot wrong today, big performances.



Job not finished, game by game and keep the momentum. — Rimedi (@r1medi) April 23, 2022

Also starring on Saturday was Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who produced another fine display following his brilliant performance against Chelsea.

Elneny take off that mask, we know you’re Thomas Partey. — Ebuka Means Great 𓃵 (@EbukaMeansGreat) April 23, 2022

Put some respect on the name....

He deserves all the credit he's getting rn.

I don't think we would have lose those three games in a row if we had start him instead of Lokonga.

The pheroah of Egypt.#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/7aq9ivk0Dg — Faisal khalifa (@faisall_22) April 23, 2022

Good result.Thanks to the boys. Contract extension to #Elneny please @Arsenal. He's a loyal and a very hard working member of the squad. #ARSMNU pic.twitter.com/6eBsmGmLhX — Muge_Chadrick (@ChadrickMuge) April 23, 2022

But what was exactly the problem for United on the day? Some fans shared their opinions as others did nothing but mock the side.



And this has been Manchester United's best performance over 90 minutes in their last 6 games. They are losing 3-1 — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) April 23, 2022

United defence in complete shambles and you cannot blame anyone but Maguire.



Look at his sitting posture and movement on the bench. Very negative — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 23, 2022

So Maguire was not the problem after all — Kwame Idan Raul (@Kwameidan) April 23, 2022

Bruno Fernandes is the reason Manchester United have lost to Arsenal today.



He's been a pale shadow of himself recently — Evans Gyamera-Antwi (ASHES) (@ashesgyamera) April 23, 2022

