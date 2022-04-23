Nigeria legend Oliseh leads Nketiah praise as fans dissect Arsenal’s thrashing of Manchester United
Arsenal and Manchester United fans have been vociferous on social media after the Gunners handed the Red Devils a 3-1 an away defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.
Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka were on target for the home side, who were without injured Ghana star Thomas Partey, while the visitors’ goal came from Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half effort.
The win puts Mikel Arteta’s outfit fourth on the league table, United sitting two places lower.
Editors' Picks
High in confidence following a double in a 4-2 midweek victory over Chelsea, Ghana target and England youth striker Edward Nketiah was deeply at the thick of affairs again on Saturday.
In the 28th minute, the 22-year-old put the ball in the back of the net for Arsenal but saw his goal ruled out by the video assistant referee, moments before Saka converted from the spot to make it 2-0.
Former Nigeria captain and head coach Sunday Oliseh was impressed with what he saw on the day.
Also starring on Saturday was Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who produced another fine display following his brilliant performance against Chelsea.
But what was exactly the problem for United on the day? Some fans shared their opinions as others did nothing but mock the side.
Do you think Arsenal can go on to seal a Champions League spot even without Partey? Has Nketiah done enough to keep playing ahead of Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal’s starting XI?
What do you think could be the problem with United? Share your thoughts in the comments sections below.