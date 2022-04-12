Nigeria must hire competent coach for Super Eagles to restore lost glory – Rufai

Former international Peter Rufai believes the only way for Nigeria to rediscover their lost glory is by appointing a competent coach to replace Augustine Eguavoen.

The 56-year-old Eguavoen left the role of handling Nigeria after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

After holding Ghana 0-0 in the first meeting of the Africa play-offs in Kumasi, Nigeria failed to beat the Black Stars in the return leg as they settled for a 1-1 result in Abuja and thus lost the ticket on the away goals rules.

The 58-year-old Rufai, who managed 65 caps for Nigeria as a goalkeeper and also played for Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna, has cautioned Nigerian Football Federation against rushing to fill the void left by Eguavoen.

“It is very sad that the Super Eagles won’t be at the World Cup, however, we can’t dwell so much on it because there are other games or qualifiers ahead of the team,” Rufai said as quoted by Completesports.com.

“This is the time the NFF must ensure they appoint a competent coach for the senior national team that is capable of restoring the glory days of Nigeria in football.

“The NFF doesn’t need to rush when it comes to this issue because it will be sad if we still make the same old mistake again.”

Rufai represented Nigeria at two Fifa World Cups, always as a starter: 1994 (Nigeria's first-ever appearance, where he also acted as captain) and 1998, also helping the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

In a recent interview, NFF President Amaju Pinnick guaranteed Nigeria will name a foreign coach in the next 10 days.

“One thing I can guarantee you is we are getting a foreign coach, within the next seven to 10 days we'll announce a foreign coach.”

With Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro being listed for the role after the exit of German coach Gernot Rohr, Pinnick could not confirm whether he was still in the race or not.

“It's not impossible but would he want to come? If he would want to come then it will be a major plus for us because it shows that he loves the country.”