Nigeria’s Moffi grabs brace and assist as FC Lorient cruise past St. Etienne

Nigeria international Terem Moffi was instrumental as FC Lorient roared to a 6-2 victory against St.Etienne in a French Ligue 1 fixture on Friday night.

The 22-year-old Super Eagle scored two goals and gave an assist at Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir. It was the away team, who raced into an early lead in the fourth minute courtesy of Gabon international Denis Bouanga before Arnaud Nordin made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Moffi then reduced Lorient’s deficit in the 42nd minute after converting from the penalty spot before Mali international Ibrahima Kone made it 2-2 in the stoppages for a draw in the half-time break.

Enzo Le Fee then put Lorient ahead in the game for the first time in the 62nd minute before Kone grabbed the fourth but his second of the day in the 65th minute. Moffi then wrapped up his brace in the 86th minute before second-half substitute Quentin Boisgard sealed the huge win in the 89th minute.

It was Bounga, who put Etienne ahead with only four minutes played when he received a pass from Algeria midfielder Ryad Boudebouz to stab the ball past goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer. Etienne, who had settled first in the game, then doubled their lead when Nordin sneaked the ball past Dreyer after a great pass from Timothee Kolodziejczak.

⏱️85': Le voilà le 5ème ! On était un peu en avance sur la dernière annonce. @7erem_ ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#FCLASSE I 5⃣-2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/4JsosrIHhI — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) April 8, 2022

The Super Eagle then started Lorients’ comeback converting from the penalty spot past goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni with five minutes left to the half-time break. Etienne collapsed and allowed Lorient to draw level when Kone drilled home with a fine effort from outside the box.

On resumption, Lorient looked the more dangerous side and they went 3-2 up when Le Fee fastened onto a cross from Boudebouz to put it past Dreyer.

Kone then scored his second, the fourth for Lorient, after rounding up the Etienne defenders following a nice pass from Moffi to slot home with another powerful effort from inside the box that hit the roof of the net.

In the 68th minute, Etienne were reduced to 10-men when Cameroon midfielder Yvan Neyou was shown a straight red card after a clumsy challenge. With a man down, Etienne looked shaky at the back and it was Moffi who rifled home the fifth after a great pass from Le Fee.

With a minute left to the final whistle, Lorient ensured they wrapped up the win emphatically as Boisgard put the icing on the cake with a great finish to earn Les Merlus maximum points.

Moffi has now scored seven top-flight goals from 30 appearances.

The win saw Lorient move a place up to position 16 on the 20-team table with 31 points from 31 matches. They have managed seven wins, 10 draws, and 14 defeats. Lorient will now turn their focus to the away fixture against Nice at Allianz Riviera on April 17.