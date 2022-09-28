Nigeria missed Osimhen & co., Peseiro will bring success – Dele Olorundare

Dele Olorundare says Victor Osimhen and other Nigeria regulars were missed in the loss to Algeria, while he has backed coach Jose Peseiro to excel.

WHAT HAPPENED? The three-time African champions surrendered a goal lead to bow 2-1 to the Desert Foxes in Tuesday’s prestige friendly. Terem Moffi had handed the West Africans a ninth-minute lead but the North Africans clawed back to secure victory through goals from Riyad Mahrez and Youcef Atal. Prior to the game, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru and Sadiq Umar were ruled out due to contrasting injury concerns.

In the wake of Nigeria’s latest result, fans have called for the head of coach Peseiro with many requesting his sacking. Nevertheless, Olorundare has called for calm while predicting that the former Venezuela handler will be successful if given time.

WHAT HE SAID: "Defeat against Algeria was avoidable however, that is football and we need to learn the lessons and move on,” the ex-international told GOAL.

“Also, the likes of Osimhen, Ndidi, Troost-Ekong and captain Musa were not in action and their absence left a big vacuum in the squad.

“Nigerians must be patient with Jose Peseiro in this rebuilding process. “You will agree with me that before his appointment, the Super Eagles have not been fantastic so let’s give him enough time to do his job.

“Something tells me that he will bring success to Nigeria. I am optimistic about that; however, he needs time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria have lost three matches in the last five matches played since their failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup against Ghana. Although, they are well positioned to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the result against Djamel Belmadi’s men will raise doubts over their ability to claim a fourth African title in Cote d’Ivoire.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The country will take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on October 17 in Lisbon – which marks their last outing of 2022.