Nigeria midfielder John Ogu reveals why he is called Davor Suker

The 30-year-old is nicknamed after the former Real Madrid player and has stated the reason why he was given the legendary striker's name

midfielder John Ogu has revealed why he is also known as Davor Suker.

Suker, currently the Croatian Football Association boss, played as a striker for , , and among others before hanging his boot in 2002.

The Hapoel Be'er-Sheva midfielder is nicknamed after the 51-year-old and has explained that the reason behind the name was because he started his career as an attacker.

“[I started as] a striker, that is why they call me till date Davor Suker,” Ogu said while answering questions from his fans on Twitter.

The 30-year-old who started his European career with Drava Ptuj also disclosed that his favourite players and role models while growing up were former Nigeria captains Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

“Jay Jay Okocha and [Nwankwo] Kanu were it all then for me,” he added.

Ogu who was part of the Super Eagles squad to in 2018 has won three Israeli titles, two Super Cup and one Cup trophy with Hapoel Be'er-Sheva .

This season, the former Academica player has made 17 league appearances for the Camels, scoring a goal.