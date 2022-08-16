Nigeria legend Okocha stood out for everybody at Bolton Wanderers - Allardyce

The 67-year-old recalls his time with the Super Eagles legend insisting he was top because of his ability and skills

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has named Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha as the standout player during his managerial career with Bolton Wanderers.

Despite working with other top players including Ivan Campo and Youri Djorkaeff at the club in the Premier League, the 67-year-old believes Okocha was the best because of his ability and skill.

“The global phenomenon that the Premier League became meant that most players across the world wanted to play in it," Allardyce told Sky Sports as quoted by Bolton News.

“I was fortunate enough to go and pick out some of the players who were absolutely outstanding for Bolton in that time.

“I think probably the one who stood out the most for everybody was Jay-Jay Okocha because of his ability and skill, and the entertainment that he actually brought to the Premier League, not just for Bolton fans of course.

“He was, for me, a fantastic captain. [We had] a fantastic array of players over the years and like I said before, I thoroughly enjoyed working there.”

After playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, and Paris Saint-Germain, Okocha joined Bolton on a free transfer after leaving the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2002.

He steered Bolton away from relegation with seven goals, including the team Goal of the Season in the vital league win against West Ham United.

The following season, he received more responsibility as he was given the captain's armband.

In 2017, he was voted the best player to have ever played for Bolton at the Reebok Stadium. In total, he managed 124 games for Bolton and scored 14 goals.

Okocha, who is regarded as one of the greatest football players from Africa, played 73 times for Nigeria's Super Eagles between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 times.