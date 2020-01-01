Nigeria international striker Ifeanyi George passes away in car accident

The Enugu Rangers assistant captain has been confirmed dead following his involvement in a car crash on Sunday morning

international and Enugu striker Ifeanyi George has died in a car accident at the age of 26.

Goal gathered the ill-fated incident occurred at Abudu on Benin-Agbor expressway after his car bumped into a parked truck on his way to Lagos after the Nigerian top-flight was suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nigeria international and forward, Ifeanyi George dies in auto crash 😭😭🕯️ pic.twitter.com/gisIhIdGP0 — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 22, 2020

Rangers would later confirm George’s friend, as well as a B team player were also involved in the collision.

More teams

The 26-year-old joined Salisu Yusuf’s men at the start of 2017 – scoring his maiden goal against in a Nigeria Professional Football League outing on April 23, 2017

He was part of the Flying Antelopes’ campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup. His only goal came in the 1-1 draw against Al Masry at Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

On the international scene, he marked his debut in the country’s African Nations Championship qualifier against Benin Republic. However, he did not make the final cut for the championships where Nigeria ended as runners-up.