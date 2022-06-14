The RB Leipzig attacker has further revealed his best moment was when he was called to the Super Eagles squad

Nigeria international winger Ademola Lookman has revealed Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo and former Brazil forward Robinho were his role models.

While the latter has retired, Ronaldo is still active at age 37, and has so far managed to score 699 club goals in his career.

"My childhood idol was probably Cristiano Ronaldo. I actually had a few like Cristiano Ronaldo, I liked Robinho but mainly the two Cristiano and Robinho," Lookman, who was playing on loan for Leicester City from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, told NFF Online TV.

After initially rejecting Nigeria's advances, the 24-year-old changed his mind in January 2020 and opted to represent the Super Eagles at the expense of England, a team he had played for at junior level.

His debut was in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off away to Ghana, the match that eventually ended 0-0. Lookman said that was the best moment of his career so far.

"I probably have to say getting called up to the Super Eagles, this is a highlight, big highlight," the winger added.

In the 2-1 win over Sierra Leone, in Group A of the 2023 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers, Lookman came on as a late substitute for Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze.

On Monday, however, the former Everton winger started for the Super Eagles in the 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome & Principe.

He was on target in the 63rd minute, having assisted Victor Osimhen in the 48th minute.

The Napoli hitman scored four goals on the day with the other goals coming from Moses Simon, Teremas Moffi - who scored a brace - Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis.

After two victories, Nigeria lead Group A with six points, followed by Guinea-Bissau who are on four. The Leone Stars have one point while Sao Tome & Principe have none.

The 2023 Afcon will be held in Ivory Coast from June 2023.